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hussein ammoutaالصفحة الرسيمة للنادي الأهلي المصري

Translated by

Saudi Al-Shabab reveals the truth about negotiations with Amrouta and the Al-Ahly defender

Transfers
Al Shabab
Al Ahly SC
H. Ammouta
Y. Ibrahim
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Morocco

The end of the debate

Ahmed Al-Masoud, the official spokesman for Saudi club Al-Shabab, has set the record straight on reports linking the club with Al-Ahly's Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and Red Giant defender Yasser Ibrahim.

Speculation had swirled in recent days that Al-Shabab were in talks with the Moroccan coach to take over the club's technical leadership in the coming period.

Ammouta, meanwhile, is under fire from media and supporters over Al-Ahly's performances, even after picking up 13 points from their first five Egyptian Premier League matches.



Al-Masoud told MBC Masr 2: "Hussein Ammouta is a capable coach and leads a big club like Al-Ahly, and everything being said about negotiations with him is inaccurate."

He added: "We renewed our confidence in coach Thomas Leitsch, and he also requested some changes in the technical staff. We hope this confidence is well placed and that the results improve after the international break."

Al-Shabab sit fourteenth in the Saudi Roshn League with just 4 points from seven rounds.

Turning to the reports of a move for Yasser Ibrahim, the spokesman said: "During the transfer period speculation increases, but we signed a defender, and we did not seek to sign Yasser Ibrahim. These reports are inaccurate."

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