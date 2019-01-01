Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan on his "special" form in Serie A
Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan has expressed his delight by his fine start to the Italian Serie A season.
In three appearances for the Neroverdi, the Ghana international has registered three assists and notched a goal.
“I think so far, I have had a very good season," Duncan told Citi Sports.
"I was expecting things to go like this from the beginning because I had a very good pre-season and before that, I had prepared so I was hoping for the best.
"Last season, I started well but this season’s start has been special. Out of the team’s four games, I have played three. I missed the first one of the season because of an accumulation of yellow cards.
"However, with the three that I played in, I gave three assists and scored a goal. I cannot ask for a better start but obviously, I am pursuing big things so I am hoping for the best.
"I feel good about myself, I am happy about my performances and I am hoping for one of my best seasons in professional football.”
The 26-year-old could increase his tally on Saturday when Sassuolo host Atalanta.
Last season, he made 26 league appearances involving 21 starts and four goals.