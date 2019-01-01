Sarri maps out multiple roles for Man Utd target Dybala at Juventus

Marginalised last season, the Argentina international forward could yet have a big part to play for the Bianconeri under a new coaching regime

Maurizio Sarri insists he has several ways of incorporating Paulo Dybala into his plans at amid speculation about the player's future.

have been linked with an approach for the international, who struggled for form under Massimiliano Allegri last season.

Dybala scored just five goals, his worst return for the club, while struggling to nail down a consistent role following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

There have been questions about how he will fit into Sarri's system, and whether Gonzalo Higuain's return could prompt a departure, but the new Bianconeri boss has ideas in mind for Dybala.

"He could easily play in the false nine role," Sarri said.

"We could also find different solutions. He could play as a midfielder, or as a trequartista [playmaker] behind two strikers."

Dybala has previously stated that he has no desire to leave the Serie A champions.

He said at the start of the summer when quizzed on his future: “[ director Fabio] Paratici knows what I want to do next year – to keep playing here.

“Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn’t depend on me.

“But society knows it – next year I want to stay here.

“I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect.”

The Argentine forward is not part of Juve's pre-season tour of Asia as he takes a break after playing in the Copa America.

Sarri took charge of the Serie A champions for the first time on Sunday and suffered a late 3-2 loss to in the International Champions Cup.

Bouncing back could prove difficult in a Derby d'Italia date with Inter in Nanjing, although the ex- and boss tempered expectations for a feisty encounter.

"Juventus against is a game like no other," he said. "But you will see two teams facing each other that will not be able to express themselves at their best, because of the physical conditions and given the humidity.

"We'll try to carry on in the same manner as our initial comeback against Spurs.

"I don't expect a big difference to that of the first game."