Sarri in awe of Ronaldo & Dybala's 'outstanding goals' for Juventus against Sampdoria

The Bianconeri head coach was lost for words after seeing two key performers find the net in spectacular fashion at Stadio Luigi Ferraris

coach Maurizio Sarri was stunned by Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo's goals against , saying "wow does not describe" either strike.

Dybala scored a tremendous volley and Ronaldo an incredible header in a 2-1 away victory that sent Juve back to the top of Serie A on Wednesday.

Sarri lauded both goals as he hailed his forwards, with Ronaldo's 45th-minute header proving the match-winner after Gianluca Caprari – later sent off – had cancelled out Dybala's effort.

"When Ronaldo scored I thought the same as the Dybala one – 'f***, wow," he told a news conference.

"But wow does not describe it all. They both scored two outstanding goals.



"[Dybala] chose a left-footed volley in a situation where 99 players out of 100 would stop the ball and then shoot.

"The [Ronaldo] one, I think the amount of time he spent in the air before the header was incredibly long – a wonderful, physical and technical action."

One forward not on the scoresheet was Gonzalo Higuain, who was replaced by Aaron Ramsey in the 69th minute.

When asked about Higuain being upset following the substitution, Sarri was unfazed.

"I don't care. Players always complain if substituted. Better to stay away, but I don't care," he said.

"Higuain is playing a lot lately and he seemed very tired in the second half and I changed him.

"Angry? There will be a time when someone will start from the bench because of physical issues and the strikers will be different than today. Everything is normal."

Next up for Juventus is the Suppercoppa Italiana final on Sunday, where they will come up against an in-form side.

The Italian champions will then take in a much-needed rest over the winter break, before returning to action when arrive at the Allianz Stadium on January 6.