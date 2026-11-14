Sarr, Juventus are a long way from exercising their option to buy: the conditions and the assist on international duty

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Juventus player Pape Matar Sarr played 19 minutes for Senegal. He has made six appearances for Juventus so far. As things stand, the conditions for Juventus’s obligation to buy him would not yet have been met.

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Juventus midfielder Sarr featured as Patrick Vieira's side beat Sudan 4-1 in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Sarr came on for the final 19 minutes and provided an assist for Mboup's goal in the 86th minute.

Of the 15 matches Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have played (11 in Serie A and four in the Europa League), Sarr has featured in six. If the season ended today, Juventus would not be obliged to buy the Senegalese midfielder. That obligation depends on Juventus qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League (the Conference League does not count), and Sarr appearing in 50% of the matches Juventus play in all competitions this season.

Juventus and Tottenham agreed the following terms for the midfielder, born in 2002: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC to acquire the rights to the sporting services of the player Pape Matar Sarr on a temporary basis until 30 June 2027, for a fee of €2.5 million, plus ancillary costs of €0.3 million. The agreement also provides Juventus with the option and, if certain conditions are met during the 2026/2027 season, the obligation to acquire the player's sporting services on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for a possible permanent acquisition is €27.5 million, payable over three financial years".

Whether Sarr gets enough playing time as the season progresses to reach the 50% threshold remains to be seen, as does whether Juventus (including Sarr) will fulfil the second condition: qualification for the Champions League or Europa League for the 2027-28 season.