'Sancho has a lot to learn' - Borussia Dortmund manager Favre critical of star winger

The club's manager insists the England international is far from the finished product despite the vast amount of praise coming his way

Jadon Sancho has "a lot to learn" according to manager Lucien Favre, who called for the 18-year-old to focus on his work rate to fulfil his potential.

Sancho has scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Favre's table-topping side this season but was on the receiving end of criticism aimed at the whole team after Dortmund were beaten 2-1 at on Friday.

Former defender Matthias Sammer described Dortmund as "immature" following the result, and Favre admitted while Sancho has delivered outstanding performances this season, he still lacks a measure of consistency.

"He's a very good player, a very talented player," Favre told reporters ahead of Dortmund's last-16 second-leg clash with .

"He's 18 and sometimes with 18 it's up and down.

"He had played really, really well in the first half of the season and at the start of second half but he has highs and lows.

"He has a lot to learn, a lot of potential. But for every player who has talent there is no talent without hard work.

"Hard work is 90 per cent. Talent is 10 percent."

Dortmund go into their clash with Tottenham trailing 3-0 after a defeat at Wembley, and no side has ever won a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg away from home by that scoreline.

The last time the German club managed to advance to the last eight of the competition was back in 2017 where they were eventually eliminated by by .

Favre played down the impact of Sammer's comments about his side, who are only ahead of second-placed in the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

"I have often spoken to Matthias at the beginning of the season and since," said Favre. "We have a good understanding. But he is a journalist in those situations and we are a democracy. Everyone can have his opinion.

"I have every trust in him. On TV he has a right to say what he can say. It's not a problem for me. But I did not see the show. So I can't really judge this."