Samuel Eto'o wants Jose Mourinho to return to Barcelona

The Cameroon legend is hoping the Portuguese tactician can manage the Spanish champions in future

legend Samuel Eto'o would like to see Jose Mourinho manage his former club in future.

The Portuguese tactician had a spell at Camp Nou after arriving in 1996 as Bobby Robson’s interpreter and assistant.

After leaving Barca, Mourinho went on to become a top-tier manager and enjoyed successes in , , and .

Eto’o spent five years at Barca before leaving for Milan in 2009, where he played under the tutelage of the 56-year-old, winning the 2010 trophy.

The international, who recently retired from professional football, is hoping his former boss at Inter and can return to coach Barca.

“It would be beautiful [Mourinho’s return to Barcelona],” Eto’o said as reported by Sport.

Article continues below

"I'd like to ask Jose to come to Mallorca, that would be good, the best city in Spain. But I'd like him at Barca even more."

Eto’o also described the former manager as ‘one of the best people’ in football.

“I'm sick of saying that this guy is one of the best people in the world of football. I ended my career and the first person to send me a message was this man.”