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Samsunspor vs Gençlerbirliği: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu

Samsunspor host Gençlerbirliği in the Süper Lig at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu in Samsun.

The hosts sit 17th and have won just one of their last five league games. They need a result.

Their 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray on 21 November was a fourth loss in five matches. Nenad Bjelica needs to shore up the defence after his side conceded 13 goals in those five games.

Gençlerbirliği arrive in 12th place with a better record. Bernd Storck's side beat Gaziantep FK 1-0 last time out, having previously thrashed Alanyaspor 5-0.

The visitors have won three of their last five competitive matches and scored 11 goals. But they failed to score against Beşiktaş (0-3) and Konyaspor (0-2).

The sides drew 1-1 in their last meeting in January. Samsunspor are unbeaten in their past five meetings with Gençlerbirliği.

Here's how to watch the match on TV and via live stream.

This week: What's been happening at Samsunspor and Gençlerbirliği?

Samsunspor have won one and lost four of their last five league games, with no draws. They lost 2-1 to Galatasaray on 21 November. Before that, they beat Konyaspor 1-0, followed by a 5-2 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. They have scored six goals and conceded 13.

Gençlerbirliği have won three of their last five competitive matches and lost two. They beat Gaziantep FK 1-0 on 21 November. Their results also include a 5-0 win over Alanyaspor, a 5-0 cup victory against Karakopru Belediyespor and a 3-0 defeat to Beşiktaş. They have scored 11 goals, conceded five and kept three clean sheets.

Samsunspor vs Gençlerbirliği: Line-ups

Samsunspor vs Gençlerbirliği: Form

Samsunspor vs Gençlerbirliği: Head-to-head record

Samsunspor vs Gençlerbirliği: League tables