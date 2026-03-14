Sampdoria v Venezia: CM’s player ratings: Martinelli was alert, Brunori went unnoticed. A good debut for Lombardo

SAMPDORIA

Martinelli 7: immediately alert to Doumbia’s shot. A few minutes later, he failed to come out for a cross that found Hainaut unmarked at the back post, but he was quick to dive and save the visiting defender’s header. Coming off his line in stoppage time, he left the ball at Adorante’s feet, but the striker hit the goalkeeper’s body and failed to turn it into the net. In the second half, he made a fine save from a shot by Busio. In the 70th minute, he pulled off a miraculous save from Doumbia.

Palma 6.5: a marked improvement for over an hour of play. In the 70th minute, he slid in to block Sagrado, stopping the visiting midfielder who would otherwise have slotted the ball home from close range.

Hadzikadunic 6: making his return, Lombardo deployed him in the centre of defence to replace Abildgaard. He lasted one half, being substituted at half-time: it remains to be seen whether this was a planned move or a relapse.

(from 1’ s.t. Ferrari 6: came on well, with conviction. He also took a few risks and helped defend the fortress)

Viti 6: plenty of good interventions; his experience really comes through, especially in such a complex match.

Di Pardo 5.5: in contention with Depaoli, he faced tricky opponents on that flank and focused mainly on defending, albeit with a few hesitations.

Esposito 6: on the eve of the match, he was competing for a place with Ricci; Lombardo chose him and even made him captain. It was a scrappy game, but he did what he had to do.

Conti 6.5: put in a huge effort in a tough, physical match on a heavy pitch. From the 70th minute onwards, he began to show signs of fatigue and committed a dangerous foul on the edge of the box precisely because he was a step behind. Lombardo noticed this and took him off.

(from 35’ s.t. Ricci n/a)

Cicconi 6: Venezia broke through less down the left, and he even attempted a few forays forward.

Begic 6.5: among the Blucerchiati, he was the one with the most spark and pace. In the 36th minute, he won the ball well, sprinted towards goal and tried a curling shot that went just wide. In the second half, he had a good chance with his right foot, but the shot was blocked by a visiting defender.

(from 40’ s.t. Pafundi s.v.)

Cherubini 6: He started poorly, but in the second half he seemed to gain more courage and determination, disrupting many of the visitors’ counter-attacks.

Brunori 5: A difficult match; the Venezia centre-backs physically outclassed him. He ran a lot, gave his all and attempted a couple of good one-twos with Begic, but struggled to hold onto the ball.

(from 40’ s.t. Soleri n/a)

Manager Lombardo 6.5: first game on the bench for the interim manager, facing a decidedly tricky run of three matches. The Sampdoria boss sticks with the same line-up as his predecessors, though he has to contend with an injury crisis that shows no sign of ending. He manages to hold the mighty Venezia at bay by fielding a well-organised, focused and determined side.

VENEZIA

Stankovic 6

Hainaut 6

Schingtienne 6

Svoboda 6.5

Sagrado 6

Dagasso 6

(from 18’ s.t. Casas 6)

Doumbia 6.5

Busio 6.5

Franjic 6

Kike Perez 5.5

Adorante 5.5

(from 18’ s.t. Lauberbach 5.5)

Manager Stroppa 6