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Lorenzo Insigne is still making the difference. After 43 days on the sidelines, the forward from Frattamaggiore returned to the Sampdoria squad for their home match against Benevento. Manager Luca D'Angelo put his faith in the Neapolitan, who started alongside Gennaro Tutino and proved decisive in Sampdoria's victory.

A headed goal, a fine assist and a comprehensive 3-1 win gave the Ligurian side their third consecutive victory after wins over Entella and Carrarese. With their new manager in the dugout, Sampdoria have taken 10 points from their first five matches and are finding their feet again. They can now call on the Magnificent, who has already scored four goals in the six matches he has played so far in his new shirt.

The number 10 reflected on his performance: "The goal brought a lot of emotion, in front of our stand and with my children. We needed it, but above all I'm happy with the three points, which give us plenty of fuel. There's a long way to go. We just have to keep our feet on the ground and carry on like this."

Insigne missed five matches with a thigh muscle injury but made his presence felt as soon as he returned. After his second spell at Pescara, he has quickly shown once again that he is a luxury for Serie B, taking responsibility for a young squad like Sampdoria's, who are now just a few points off the play-off places.

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The European champion is fully committed to this project, 100% convinced and with a renewed desire to make an impact. His sprint to embrace his children at the side of the pitch, his leadership in both play and spirit for Sampdoria, and his dream of bringing a club of this stature back to Serie A: with Lorenzo Insigne playing like this, anything seems possible.