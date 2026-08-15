Sami Al-Jaber provokes Al-Nassr fans: you don't need signings!

Sami Al-Jaber, the Al-Hilal legend, ignited debate among Al-Nassr's fans after making surprising remarks following the big win that "Al-Alami" secured against Al-Fateh, with three unanswered goals, on Saturday evening, in the fixtures of the first round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr began their title defence in style under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. The side delivered a striking attacking performance that pleased their fans, especially with the brilliance of a number of the new signings, foremost among them Joao Felix, Angelo Gabriel and Samu Costa.

Despite the strong start, Al-Nassr's fans are still awaiting further moves in the transfer market. The club have completed only one foreign signing so far, bringing in Portugal's Samu Costa from Real Mallorca, and some of the team's needs still remain.

Al-Jaber saw it differently. He surprised followers with a completely different view, stressing that Al-Nassr do not need to add players at present, drawing on the level the side showed against Al-Fateh.

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme, Al-Jaber said: "You cannot judge any team from the opening rounds. Al-Nassr delivered a good level and does not need to add players." The remarks stirred wide interaction among "Al-Alami's" fans, especially as a section of them see the need to reinforce the side with new signings before the transfer market closes.

Read also: Video: Al-Nassr begin their title defence journey with a fiery treble against Al-Fateh

The Al-Hilal legend was not content with talking about Al-Nassr not needing signings. He also praised the side's new image under Postecoglou, explaining: "Al-Nassr's play today is different from last season's style, and Al-Nassr is a strong club," a nod to the development seen in the side compared to last season.

"Al-Nassr's level is different, they attack more strongly and the ball is faster," Al-Jaber added, praising the side after their first appearance. His stance on reinforcements may open a fresh door to debate, though. The season is still long, and the real tests facing Al-Nassr will be far tougher as the matches and competitions follow one another.

The remarks come at a time when Al-Nassr's management are seeking to build a squad capable of competing for every title. The coming days will reveal whether "Al-Alami" settle for what they currently have, or continue moving in the market in search of new signings despite the strong start against Al-Fateh.