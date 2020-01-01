Samatta: Tanzania captain resumes training at Aston Villa

Premier League clubs commenced training sessions in small groups this week and Friday was the turn of the Taifa Stars skipper

Following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown in , Mbwana Samatta and Marvelous Nakamba resumed training alongside three other players at on Friday.

Earlier this week, the English top-flight authorities granted clubs permission to resume training for the first time in eight weeks after players and club staff underwent coronavirus testing between Saturday and Sunday.

The Premier League has been on suspension since March with the Villains battling against relegation in the 19th place on the table.

Aston Villa resumed training on Wednesday with duo Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet among the first batch of players to resume to the field while Samatta and Zimbabwe’s Nakamba were put through their paces on Friday.

During the session at Bodymoor Heath, hygienic and social distancing measures were observed while the coaching crew led by manager Dean Smith wore face masks.

Prior to the suspension of football in England, Samatta scored two goals in six appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions following his arrival from in January.

The captain made a goalscoring Premier League debut against Bournemouth on February 1 and he later scored side's only in their 2-1 loss to in the League Cup final on March 1.