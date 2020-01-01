Samatta confident of Aston Villa’s Premier League stay

The Tanzania international has no doubt the Claret and Blue Army can avoid the drop at the end of the season

Mbwana Samatta believes can remain in the Premier League beyond the 2019-20 campaign.

The Claret and Blue Army are currently one place above the base of the English top-flight with 25 points from 27 games.

Samatta, who scored the goal in Villa’s 2-1 League Cup final defeat to on Sunday, insisted his side has already shifted focus to their relegation survival battle.

“Everybody is confident, everybody has positive energy. I am sure we will stay up. We just have to work hard,” he said, per Express and Star.

“I think the character is there. Everybody is believing but there’s something missing and we’re going to have to find it.

“The Cup final is finished already. This is the past. We didn’t win the cup. Now we are just focusing on the next game and we’re going to play and try to win.”

Samatta headed Anwar El Ghazi’s cross home in the 41st-minute which gave Villa hope of a comeback after strikes from Sergio Aguero and Rodri, but the Citizens managed to hold their nerve to claim the title.

The 27-year-old describes scoring at Wembley as a ‘special moment’ but admitted he would have loved to win the trophy.

“Was it a special moment? Kind of. I just wanted to win the cup. Better than scoring would have been winning the cup,” he continued.

“I just tried to be available in the box. I know Ghazi tries to find me with that kind of ball. He is always talking about that and when I get the ball I try to find him to cross the ball.

“When I saw him running there I tried to go inside the box and it was a perfect cross, I had to put my head there.”

Samatta has made five appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals since his January move from .

The forward will hope to inspire the Claret and Blue Army back to winning ways against on March 9.