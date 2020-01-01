Samassekou praises ‘inspiration’ Kante, lauds Essien example

The Hoffeheim midfielder has revealed his midfield role models in an interview with Goal

Mali’s Diadie Samassekou has praised ’s N’Kono Kante, revealing how the World Cup winner is an inspiration for him, while also naming the African midfielders who were his role models growing up.

24-year-old Samassekou has impressed for Hoffeheim in the this season, having moved to from Red Bull Salzburg last year.

Following an impressive with the Eagles, the midfielder is growing into one of the finest African players in his position.

More teams

In an interview with Goal, he’s discussed the influence Chelsea’s Kante—whose parents are Malian—has had on him, and revealed which African stars were his biggest role models as a youngster.

“Now, when I see what [Kante] is doing, [I can say] he’s an inspiration for me, of course,” Samassekou began. “He was only known late, so when he was playing in the Premier League, with , I was already in Europe.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a role model, but he makes me proud, because his style of play is not so far from mine, mine is not so far from his, and I’m happy that he comes from my country.”

Samassekou was a semi-finalist with Salzburg last season, before the Austrians were defeated by Olympique de , and has returned to action strongly following the coronavirus suspension.

The midfielder contributed the decisive assist as beat 1-0 away last month, and they remain firmly in the hunt for Europa League qualification.

“[My role models] start with the players from my country, Mahamadou Diarra and Seydou Keita,” Samassekou continued. “They have done a great job for the country, and also the African image in Europe.

“We also have other good midfielders like Michael Essien, who showed how the midfielder’s spirit should be.

Article continues below

“There are a lot of players,” he concluded. “I’ve had a lot of idols from teenage years till now, and I’m trying to follow in their steps.”

Hoffenheim, who parted ways with manager Alfred Schreuder earlier this week, have remained unbeaten in their last four matches, losing just their first after football resumed following the coronavirus suspension.

They have defeated Koln and Mainz and drawn with Paderborn and since a 3-0 loss against in mid-May, but have their work cut out when RasenBallsport Leipzig come to town on Friday.