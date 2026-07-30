Tolu Arokodare, Ajax's latest signing, has already made an impression on Sam van Royen and Jan van Halst without playing a single minute. That much was clear from their analysis ahead of Ajax v FK Vojvodina in the Conference League qualifiers.

Ajax officially presented Tolu in Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon. The striker arrives on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club have also secured an option to buy for twenty million euros.

"I don't know whether you've seen photos of that new striker, Tolu, but he's 1.97 metres... I don't want to know what his muscle mass is in kilos," Van Royen says to colleague Jan van Halst on Ziggo Sport. "He's huge! How is that going to fit into this Ajax side?"

Van Halst agrees. "Yes, he's a beast!" he replies. "He is of added value if you're behind, because then you can start playing a bit more opportunistically. I don't think he's much of a link-up player, but he is a player who keeps two defenders occupied. If you're up against that, it doesn't make you happy."

For Van Halst, the role is familiar. "It's a bit like the Weghorst role, although he also often played in the starting XI at Ajax," he continues. "So it's not just about coming on as a pinch-hitter. You simply need two very good strikers. If you replace one with the other, it is of course very annoying for the opponent if they get a completely different type of striker."

Míchel also spoke warmly about the 25-year-old Nigerian to the Ziggo Sport cameras. "Yes, at the moment we have four strikers in the squad. Obviously, Tolu is a signing who improves us in many aspects of the game."

Then the Spanish coach explained where he sees that impact. "I'm thinking of crosses from out wide and on the counter. He is a very powerful player and the team benefit from us having different alternatives alongside Leonardo, Dolberg and Konadu. Of course they can also play together. All players, if they are good, can play together," he said.