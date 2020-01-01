Salma Amani: Morocco midfielder signs for Dijon

The French outfit has completed the signing of the Morocco international from second division side Issy

Salma Amani has joined French top-flight outfit from second-tier club Issy for a one-year deal.

The international was impressive for Issy last season as she has scored eight goals in 16 matches for the French side following the league cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before her move to Issy, the 30-year-old previously starred for CNFE Clairefontaine, Saint-Brieuc, and Fleury, scoring 35 goals in more than 200 matches in the elite division since 2005.

More teams

Amani's arrival saw her become the third signing for Dijon during this transfer window after the capture of 's Desire Oparanozie from Guingamp and goalkeeper Maryne Gignoux from Fleury.

On confirming her acquisition, head coach Yannick Chandioux extolled the technical and tactical qualities of the Moroccan.

"She is a player with above-average technical qualities, capable of playing a technical leadership role on the team," Chandioux told the club website.

Article continues below

"Salma has a large playing volume and should contribute a lot technically and tactically."

Commenting on her transfer, Amani admits the ambition of the French top-flight side lured her to agree to the offer.

“I wanted to find the Division One. The Dijon project directly convinced me. DFCO was the first club to make me an offer and I didn't hesitate for a second. I can't wait to start here," she said.