Salah’s brace: Liverpool star's amazing scoring record against Arsenal

The Egypt international has now scored five goals in six appearances against the Gunners following his double against Unai Emery’s men

Mohamed Salah has maintained his incredible scoring form against Arsenal, with the forward now having contributed five goals and two assists against the Gunners in six encounters.

The Egyptian scored a brace as downed Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

7 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in seven goals in his six Premier League appearances against Arsenal (five goals, two assists), scoring in all four of his home games against them. Dominated. pic.twitter.com/UUWGGTfJMo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

After both teams failed to score in the first 40 minutes, Joel Matip headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick as the Reds took a first-half lead.

Salah then gave Liverpool a two-goal lead after converting a 49th-minute penalty after David Luiz pulled his shirt in the box.

The reigning African Player of the Year completed his brace nine minutes later before Lucas Torreira got the consolation for Unai Emery’s side with five minutes left to play.

SAAAAAALLLLLLAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!! 👑



MO MAKES IT TWO!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/c0zINnSUmt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019

With his imposing performance, Salah has now scored in all four of his home games against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the 27-year-old can continue with his goalscoring form as they look to end their wait for the Premier League title.

The Reds lead the log with nine points after three games and is up next on August 31 at Turf Moor.