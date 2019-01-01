Salah to battle David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane, others for PFA award

The Egypt international was in a blistering form in the month under review and he is in contention to claim a prize

forward Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for January PFA Player of the Month award.

The 26-year-old scored three goals last month to take his tally in the league to 16 goals, thus, making him the topscorer in the division.

The former man netted the winning goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 1-0 victory over and Hove Albion before scoring twice in their 4-3 win against at Anfield .

Salah will slug it out with trio of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as well as ’s Troy Deeney, and ’s Leroy Sane to claim the prize.

The international won the individual accolade last month and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories.