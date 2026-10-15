Mohamed Salah lit up Trabzonspor's UEFA Europa Conference League opener against Finnish side KuPS.

The Egyptian teed up the first goal inside three minutes, then grabbed the second himself on 44 minutes. He came off in the 55th.

According to the Opta statistics network, Salah is now only the third player in history to score and assist in the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

Opta added: "The three players who have achieved this feat are Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Mario Gotze."

Life in Turkey is treating Salah well. He tops the Super Lig scoring charts with 7 goals.

Trabzonspor travel to face Hearts next Thursday in the second round of the Europa Conference League.