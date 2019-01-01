Salah similar to Suarez, says Liverpool captain Henderson

Both strikers have proven decisive to the Reds' cause in the past few seasons

Mohamed Salah has the same ‘very strong mentality’ to Luis Suarez, says captain Henderson.

The midfielder previously played with the Uruguayan star before he left for and, currently, is on the same side as the forward who has been a hit since swapping for Anfield outfit last season.

Due to their prowess and ability to decide games on frequent occasions, both players are subjected to rough treatments from opposing side - and pressure if they fall short of their standard.

However, Henderson said such do not affect their performances with their kind of mentality.

“Yeah, Mo’s the same,” Henderson told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s got this very strong mentality.

“If they try to put pressure on him, they will only make him better.

“The more people are against him, the more he will want to prove them wrong.”

With 14 goals, Salah is the joint-top scorer in the this season alongside ’s Harry Kane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.