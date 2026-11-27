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On a night that looked set to live long in the memory of Trabzonspor fans because of a 90th-minute winner, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah stole the spotlight once again, but this time for reasons that had nothing to do with goals or assists.

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Trabzonspor snatched a hard-fought and valuable 2-1 win away at CSKA Sofia on matchday four of the Conference League. Noah Saviolo struck in the 90th minute to seal three precious points at the death.

Mohamed Salah was at the heart of it, scoring one and setting up another. Once again he showed he's the most important player in the Turkish side's line-up, the star everyone relies on in decisive matches.

After the final whistle, though, Salah grabbed the spotlight for completely different reasons. Nobody saw this one coming.

The Egyptian left the Bulgarian Army Stadium with a security guard. Drained after a huge physical effort and with his mind elsewhere, he wandered towards the CSKA Sofia team bus, which was parked right beside Trabzonspor's.

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According to the widely shared video, published by Turkish outlet "61saat", Salah didn't notice the difference between the two buses. He climbed the first step of the opposition's bus as if he were boarding his own, leaving everyone astonished.

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Spotting Salah on the first step, the CSKA Sofia players couldn't contain themselves. They began shouting loudly: "Wait, wait!" to warn the Egyptian he was in the wrong place.

For a few moments, nobody quite knew what to make of it. Then Salah realised he'd boarded the wrong bus, and he simply laughed, a spontaneous glimpse of his human, fun-loving side away from the pressure of matches.

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After sharing a laugh with the CSKA Sofia players, he stepped off and headed to the right bus, to applause and laughter all round.

The players won't forget it in a hurry. The mix-up added a special charm to the post-match evening and turned the tension that had preceded the game into friendliness and mutual respect.

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The video spread rapidly on social media. Thousands of fans reacted, praising Salah's sportsmanship, his humility and his knack for turning an awkward situation into a funny moment everyone will remember.

Some might have expected him to be angry or embarrassed. Instead, he handled it with complete ease and a big smile, proving he's not only a great player on the pitch but a much-loved figure off it.

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Trabzonspor left Sofia with an important win, a decisive goal in the final minute and a comical moment that will stick in the fans' minds. Football isn't just about goals and victories. It's about unforgettable human moments too.