Salah: Liverpool star extends impressive Anfield record vs Wolves

The Egyptian star found the back of the net on Sunday to garner a milestone that only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have surpassed

Mohamed Salah’s first-half strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers has seen the attacker extend his Premier League goal tally at Anfield to 52.

With just 24 minutes into the encounter, the international gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead after profiting from a slip from captain Conor Coady.

Jordan Henderson fired a direct pass forward from the back as Coady miscontrolled the header towards the path of the Egyptian who slotted past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

52 - Mo Salah now has 52 Premier League goals at Anfield - only Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou (63) and Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena (59) have more at a single venue in the big-five European leagues since he joined the Reds in 2017. King. pic.twitter.com/BUdoChqrBC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Overall, he is third behind ’s Lionel Messi and ’s Robert Lewandowski in the ranks of players scoring more at a single venue in the big-five European leagues.

Also, the former and FC man has scored or assisted 111 times in the English elite division since his return to – scoring at least 20 times than Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

111 - Since returning to the Premier League for the 2017-18 season Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted 111 times in the competition (82 goals, 29 assists), at least 20 more times than any other player (Kane, 91). Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/OhjeAerD4L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Salah, who now boasts of none goals from 10 outings in the 2020-21 English topflight season, has been a dependable performer for the Red since joining the Anfield side from AS in the summer of 2017.

Thanks to Sunday’s 4-0 win, his team moved to second in the log with 24 points, albeit, they are behind leaders Spurs on goal difference.

His efforts helped the Anfield outfit win the 2018 title and end their 30-year wait for the Premier League diadem last season.

The 28-year-old forward has won several individual accolades following his impressive displays for Klopp’s team, including the two Premier League Golden Boot awards as well as two African Footballer of the Year prize.



Salah is among the final shortlist for the 2020 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award with Lewandowski, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammate Sadio Mane all nominated for the prize.

After Sunday’s tie against Nuno Espírito Santo’s men, he would be expected to feature prominently when the 2018-19 European champions travel to the MCH Arena for Wednesday’s dead-rubber Champions League tie with Frank Onyeka’s FC Midtjylland.

Regardless of the outcome against Brian Priske’s Danish Superliga side, Liverpool finish as Group D winners while and will slug it out for the second place.