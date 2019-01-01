Salah hails Egypt after winning U23 Afcon title

The Premier League super-star has praised Shawky Gharieb’s men after they were crowned U23 Afcon champions

star Mohamed Salah has hailed after securing the Africa U23 Cup of Nations title at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The Pharaohs, the hosts of the tournament, defeated 2-1 to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history.

Karim El-Eraky’s opener was cancelled out by Boubakar Doumbia’s effort to send the game into extra-time before former forward Ramadan Sobhi scored the match-winner.

Salah has taken to social media to laud the feat from Shawky Gharieb’s men as well as their supporters.

Article continues below

“Congratulations to our national team, a deserved championship, greetings to our crowds who support us all the time and I hope they will be always in the stadium,” Salah tweeted.

ألف مبروك لمنتخبنا الوطني بطولة مستحقة.. وتحية كبيرة لجمهورنا الداعم لنا كلنا في أي وقت ويارب يفضلوا في الاستاد دايما. pic.twitter.com/GqbRGuYltb — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) 22 November 2019

along with the tournaments’ runners-ups Ivory Coast and will represent the continent at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Salah could feature for the Pharaohs in the tournament as one of the overage players, although coach Gharieb has stated he is yet to make a decision on the involvement of the reigning Africa Player of the Year.