Salah chasing Premier League title dream as he calls on Liverpool to 'win, win, win'

The Reds forward claims to be embracing the pressure of challenging for top honours but is aware of the need for a perfect run through a "big week"

Mohamed Salah admits it is “a dream to win the ” and has called on to “win, win, win” as they enter a “very big week” in their 2018-19 campaign.

The Reds have already come through one big test after securing a goalless draw with in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

Further tests lie ahead, though, with a visit to Old Trafford next up for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with old rivalries set to be rekindled with on Sunday.

Liverpool then have a midweek clash with at Anfield to take in before making the short trip across Stanley Park for a Merseyside derby date with neighbours .

That run of fixtures has the potential to make or break the Reds’ season, as they look to chase down a first top-flight title in 29 years, with Salah aware of as much, telling Sky Sports: “It is a very big week for us.

“And if we win three games and are top of the table, that is huge for us. When you have three games in a week or ten days, you just need to win, win, win, then after that you have time to think.

“Even when we are not top of the league, I know how much United want to win against Liverpool and the same. For me, it is not a big deal. We just need to do what we have been doing for the last couple of months.”

Liverpool have endured the odd wobble in 2019, dropping points against the likes of Leicester and West Ham, but only sit behind defending champions on goal difference while boasting a game in hand.

Salah, who has 20 goals to his name across all competitions this season, claims to be embracing the pressure of chasing down a dream finish, adding: “You can feel it [the pressure] because you are still a human being.

“For me, it is not a big deal if I win a game now or three weeks ago. I want to win each game, but for myself, I said that we are playing for the Premier League, so there is pressure.

“Also there is pressure for Man City. I said in November that there is pressure and it will be there until the end of the season because when you play for the Premier League you have to accept that there is pressure. When you go home you can take it with you, but it can help you to work harder and focus on your game.

“To enjoy it is not enough, from my side. At the end of the day you have a target in your mind, you have a dream, you want to win the Premier League. I even said that two years ago when I came - it is a dream to win the Premier League.”