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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Salah breaks his silence after the European shock: what I keep saying is not just a slogan

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Conference League
Europa League
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh declares the challenge

Egypt's Mohamed Salah has broken his silence after Trabzonspor crashed out of the Europa League, beaten home and away by Hungary's Ferencvaros.

The Turkish side went down by a single goal at home in the first leg. Then came a shocking 0-4 collapse in the return leg on Thursday.

Salah took to X to respond. "Nothing in my career has ever come easily. Bad nights and disappointments are part of football, and I have learned how to turn them into motivation and titles."

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"Trabzonspor is my team, and I am part of this project heart and soul, and last night will not change that," he added. "I know expectations are high, and I truly believe we are capable and will achieve our goals."

Super Lig
Amed Sportif crest
Amed Sportif
AMS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

The Egyptian star signed off with a promise. "The phrase (I came here to win) is not just a slogan for me."

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