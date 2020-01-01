Saha advises Aubameyang and Partey to join Manchester United

The Gabon and Ghana internationals have been linked with moves away from their clubs ahead of the next transfer window

Louis Saha has advised Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Thomas Partey to join his former club .

The African stars have been recently linked with moves away from their respective clubs and Saha who played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, thinks they will be good additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract at the end of this month and he is reportedly attracting interest from several European clubs.

More teams

The Gabonese star shared the Premier League Golden Boot with ’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season, and he is currently trailing ’s Jamie Vardy for the same prize with 17 goals in 28 league appearances so far this season.

Saha disclosed he would be excited to see the 31-year-old at Old Trafford boost the attacking force in Solskjaer’s team.

“Arsenal fans may not like this, but I’d like him to join United, I’d be very happy with that [laughter]. I’m sure Arsenal fans would not take that well, but that’s my advice to Auba,” Saha told Compare Bet.

On Tuesday, Manchester United rewarded Scot McTominay with a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2025 but the former international feels Partey's arrival might boost the midfield options.

He described the Ghanaian, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as a ‘Fabinho-like’ midfielder who could support United’s attack and protect the defence at the same time.

“He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred and Matic,” he said.

Article continues below

“However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

“This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence. Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else.”

Partey has scored two goals in 28 matches in this campaign and he has three years left on his Atletico Madrid contract.