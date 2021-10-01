SAFF Championship 2021 roundup: Bangladesh start with a win, beat Sri Lanka 1-0
The 2021 SAFF Championship kicked off in the Maldives with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka facing each other in the tournament opener.
Topu Barman scored the only goal of the game from 12 yards after Bangladesh were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. This was soon after Sri Lanka's Duckson Puslas picked up a red card and was sent off.
The penalty goal was enough for Bangladesh to claim a 1-0 win and start their 2021 SAFF Championship journey with a win.
Editors' Picks
- Malik Tillman: Bayern Munich's 'new Pogba' who became a teenage goal machine
- Benitez and Everton are perfectly set up to inflict damage on Man Utd and Solskjaer
- Neymar the odd man out as Messi - Mbappe combination clicks for PSG
- 'Tomiyasu has a mentality like Ronaldo' - Inside the new Arsenal hero's remarkable rise
When will India play?
India will play their first game of the tournament on October 4, 2021, against Bangladesh.
Which nations are participating in the SAFF Championship 2021?
-
India
-
Nepal
-
Sri Lanka
-
Bangladesh
-
Maldives
Two other member nations in Pakistan and Bhutan have refrained from competing in the tournament.
In which stadium will the SAFF Championship be played?
All the matches of the SAFF Championship will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.
SAFF Championship 2021 Fixtures & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Score
|October 1
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|16:30
|0-1
|October 1
|Nepal vs Maldives
|21:30
|October 4
|Bangladesh vs India
|16:30
|October 4
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|21:30
|October 7
|India vs Sri Lanka
|16:30
|October 7
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|21:30
|October 10
|Maldives vs Sri Lanka
|16:30
|October 10
|Nepal vs India
|21:30
|October 13
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|16:30
|October 13
|India vs Maldives
|21:30
*All times are in IST.
When is the SAFF Championship 2021 final?
The final will be played on October 16 between the top two teams after the round-robin stage.
2021 SAFF Championship table:
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maldives (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nepal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Further reading:
Indian national team squad, fixtures, results, & table
Oscar Bruzon replaces Jamie Day as Bangladesh coach
SAFF Championship: List of winners (1993-2018)
Which country has defeated India the most in SAFF Cup?
The domestic league structure of India's SAFF rivals