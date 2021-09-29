SAFF Championship 2021: Bangladesh squad list and fixtures
The Bangladesh national team have a new interim head coach in Oscar Bruzon for the SAFF Championship 2021. The Spaniard was handed over the reins for the next two months after a string of poor performances under Jamie Day.
They are presently on a seven-game winless run and have lost their last two friendlies against Palestine (2-0) and Kyrgyz Republic (4-1) earlier in September. They are set to open their SAFF Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 1, before facing India, Maldives and Nepal in a round-robin format.
‘We will go to the pitch to fight till our last drop of sweat. I have full trust in the players. Let’s see how far or how close we are from the best teams of the south [Asia]," stated Bruzon before leaving for Maldives.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Daramy: Ajax's new €12m teenager who idolises Rashford
- 'Really special' Curtis Jones ready to save Liverpool's injury-ravaged midfield
- Will Neymar and Mbappe subplot undermine PSG's Champions League challenge?
- What can Man City and PSG learn from one another in pursuit of elusive Champions League glory?
BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Anisur Rahman Zico
Sahidul Alam Sohel
Ashraful Islam Rana
Defenders:
Topu Barman
Bishwanath Ghosh
Rahmat Mia
Tariq Raihan Kazi
Riyadul Hasan Rafi
Yeasin Arafat
Razaul Karim
Tutul Hossain Badsha
Mohammad Hridoy
Midfielders:
Sohel Rana
Jamal Bhuyan
Saad Uddin
Rakib Hossain
Atiqur Rahman Fahad
Forwards:
Biplo Ahamed
Mahbubur Rahman
Mohammad Ibrahim
Matin Miah
Suman Reza
Jewel Rana.
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|October 1
|9:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 4
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs India
|National Football Stadium
|October 7
|9:30 PM
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|4:30 PM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium