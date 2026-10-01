One thing is certain: Vitaly Janelt's career at Brentford is a remarkable one. A few details make that clear. A German professional with 166 Premier League appearances to his name, 12 goals, and two games as captain, he has grown into one of England's most reliable holding midfielders. Yet at 28, he has never played an international or a Bundesliga match.

Only 54 of Janelt's appearances in German professional football came with VfL Bochum between 2017 and 2020. Now, though, the Hamburg-born midfielder is one of 11 new faces in Jürgen Klopp's Germany squad and could make his debut against Serbia on Thursday. Almost exactly ten years ago, it looked as if his DFB career would be over before it had even started.

Back in autumn 2016, Janelt travelled to Albania with Germany's Under-19s for a European Championship qualifier. Along with his then RB Leipzig team-mate Idrissa Toure, he is said to have brought a shisha pipe into the hotel room and smoked it. While both players were at training, a burn mark appeared in the room. What exactly happened has never been fully cleared up.

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Vitaly Janelt's shisha scandal: what were the consequences at RB Leipzig?

The punishment came straight away: the two teenagers were sent home early, where an angry Ralf Rangnick was waiting for them in Leipzig. He responded ruthlessly, throwing Janelt and Toure out of the youth academy and the boarding school, and banning them from team training and matches until the end of the year.

They were also fined and handed hundreds of hours of community service at a daycare centre, working shifts from 7am to 3pm. The scale of the punishment caused debate at the time, not least because both young players strongly denied the incident. They said they had neither brought the shisha themselves nor smoked it, but had left the room to other players, including 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent Felix Passlack.

Janelt and Toure did, however, already have a record when it came to discipline. The pair were allegedly repeatedly late for training and ordered pizza to the boarding school without permission. Looking back on the scandal this week, Janelt said: "At the end of the day, I'm ten years older now. I have a young daughter, everyone grows up at some point. Boys especially. Women are a bit calmer when it comes to doing stupid things. I think everyone has to take their lessons from their mistakes. I realised that relatively quickly. What happened, happened."

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Vitaly Janelt joined Brentford for just €600,000

Janelt then tried to reset at Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga, but he was nowhere near a regular starter over those three and a half years. That changed the moment he joined Brentford.

Six years ago, Brentford brought him to west London and the Championship for a fee that looked ridiculously low by English standards: €600,000. The defensive midfielder quickly became a key figure and helped the Bees win promotion to the Premier League in his debut season, the first in the club's history.

Life in the top flight went smoothly too, with Brentford staying up comfortably and Janelt becoming indispensable in defensive midfield. He made at least 30 appearances in almost every season. Only last season slowed him down for any length of time, when a metatarsal fracture kept him out. Janelt battled back and has long been held in the highest regard inside the squad.

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What are Vitaly Janelt's strengths?

At Brentford, Janelt has made himself a physically strong ball-winner who organises the defence and gives structure to the build-up with his security on the ball. Bees coach Keith Andrews called him the "glue" that holds everything together. His game does not scream for attention, but his importance becomes obvious the moment he is missing. At the start of the year, he signed a new contract until 2030.

"Individual quality can be bought, mentality and togetherness cannot," he said, sounding rather like Klopp: "If you don't work hard together as a team, it's difficult to be competitive." Of himself, Janelt says: "I think I'm good for a team, I see myself as a team player. I do the dirty work for the lads in front of me."

Even though Janelt won the European Championship with Germany's Under-21s in 2021 as a reserve player, the door to the very top stayed shut for years. Before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he is said to have been on Hansi Flick's mysterious 55-man list.

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Vitaly Janelt on the brink of DFB team debut against Serbia

"At a quiet club like Brentford, which not many people in Germany have on their radar, it's not so easy to come into the spotlight. Of course I'd have liked to have been involved earlier, I would have hoped for a chance," said Janelt. "Brentford are not Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City, I'm well aware of that. At some point I no longer felt like talking about it in interviews. If the coach fancies me, he fancies me. If not, then not. I'm not angry with anyone. Every coach has his own idea."

That it took Klopp's call to bring him into the senior squad for the first time may also have something to do with his years working in England at Liverpool and is "probably good for me", Janelt hopes. "I'm very happy to be here now at the age of 28. It's among the last chances for me to be involved in one or two major tournaments."

With Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha as a double six not exactly covering themselves in glory in Klopp's first two matches, and with the DFB side short of a genuine No 6 who is strong both on the ball and in the tackle, Janelt may well get his first chance to prove himself in Munich. Ten years on from the Shkodra scandal, it would be a fitting reward for a career path as rocky as it has been unusual.

Vitaly Janelt: the stats from his professional career