Ryan Reynolds & Rob McIlhenney to PLAY for Wrexham! Co-owners named in squad for $1 million United States tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Hollywood actors, who completed a takeover of Wrexham in February 2021, are set to feature in a seven-a-side competition made up of 32 teams, which is slated to take place in Cary, Northern California in June. Both Reynolds and McIlhenney have been accepted as squad members by The Soccer Tournament (TST), the organisers of the $1 million (£825,000) competition. Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington have been confirmed as the other members of Wrexham's initial squad list along with player-coach David Jones.

WHAT THEY SAID? "Wrexham AFC is an incredible story showcasing the experience that can unfold when fans, players and owners are equally committed to the Club and the community," said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Tottenham and USMNT forward Clint Dempsey will also lead a team at the tournament, as will ex-USWNT star Heather O'Reilly. British football and esports club Hashtag United have also confirmed their participation.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's men are currently in second spot in the National League and will be back in action at home against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.