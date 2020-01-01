African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Torino want to sell Everton and West Ham target Aina

want to sell Aina

club Torino are ready to cash in on international Ola Torino who is attracting interest from and .

Calciomercato claims the Italian outfit will listen to offers of around €10 million for Aina, who has played 23 league matches this season.

The Super Eagles defender joined Torino permanently last summer after impressing on an initial loan from .

offer Lovren for Koulibaly

Liverpool have jumped ahead of in the pursuit of defender Kalidou Koulibaly by offering Dejan Lovren as part of the transfer deal, according to TMW.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the international as they aim to strengthen their defensive options after winning the Premier League title this season.

Koulibaly, meanwhile, is valued at around €100 million by his Italian club and he has three years left in his contract at the Stadio San Paolo.

in advanced talks for Hakimi

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claimed they are in advanced negotiations to sign loanee Achraf Hakimi.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly agreed a €40 million fee with the giants as they near a five-year deal for the Moroccan full-back.

Hakimi, 21, just concluded his two-year loan at , and he contributed nine goals and 10 assists for the German outfit this season.

Kalou close to joining Brazilian club

Salomon Kalou is close to joining Brazilian club Botafogo on a free transfer with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The Ivorian forward has spent six years in the with the Berlin outfit and he is set to seek a new adventure in South America.

"He already has the pre-contract, but he asked for just one more detail in the contract that was sent to him," Botafogo official Carlos Augusto Montenegro told SporTV via Yahoo Sport.

"I think it's okay. And if no presidential candidate for Vasco appears at his house, I think that maybe he will come."

The Brazilian club previously failed in signing ex-Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Slimani linked with Lisbon return

striker Islam Slimani could head back to Sporting Lisbon when the transfer window opens, La Gazette du Fennec has reported.

The outlet claims the Portuguese outfit stand as an option for the Algerian star while are also monitoring his situation at the King Power Stadium closely.

Slimani was released by at the end of his loan spell this month after scoring nine goals with seven assists in 19 appearances.