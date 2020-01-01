African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Mexican club ready to battle for Mikel signing

Mexican club ready to battle for Mikel signing

A club in the Liga MX has shown interest in signing free agent John Obi Mikel who left Trabzonspor in March.

TUDN reported that the club located in City is following the ex- midfielder and might make a move before the Apertura 2020 commences.

Mikel has been attracting interest from South America with Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Internacional reportedly battling for his services.

Miya on radar

Austrian side RB Salzburg are working on the transfer of Farouk Miya from Konyasor, per Spox.

The star has been impressive in the Turkish Super Lig, scored five goals in 19 outings in this season.

Salzburg were reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old in 2016 before he moved to Standard Liege from local side Vipers SC.

Man Utd reach deadlock on Ighalo's loan extension

's talks with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo loan deal from have reached deadlock, according to Standard Sport.

The Nigerian forward's temporary contract is expected to end on May 31, and he might have played his last game for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be working on making his stay extended but Shanghai Shenhua want Ighalo, who has a £20 million price tag, back in time for the 2020 Chinese Super League season.