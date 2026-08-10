The right-back file has opened the door to a fresh wave of anger within the walls of Al-Ahli, after the deal for Al-Ettifaq's full-back Radhi Al-Otaibi stalled despite negotiations reaching advanced stages.

Al-Ahli's fans had been waiting for the deal to be rubber-stamped, viewing it as one of the most important reinforcements for "the Elite" ahead of the new season. The right flank was crying out for a top-quality local player.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that the Al-Ahli board have already struck an agreement with their Al-Ettifaq counterparts over the player's move for 17 million riyals, and the Jeddah club have secured Al-Otaibi's approval of his personal terms. Yet the deal has stalled with no clear explanation.

According to the newspaper, Al-Ahli sporting director Rui Pedro has the power to settle the file and wrap up negotiations, but the Portuguese has not taken the decisive step to get it done. That has left the fans asking questions and simmering with frustration.

Supporters fear the delay will hit the team's preparations for the coming season, especially with Al-Ahli facing tough tests at home and on the continent. They need a full squad and ready-made cover in every position.

Al-Otaibi, 26, is one of the most prominent Saudi full-backs of recent years. He began his career with Al-Wehda, then moved between Ohod and Al-Hazm, took in a loan spell at Al-Qadsiah, and has settled at Al-Ettifaq since the summer of 2023.

Last season, he featured in 25 matches across all competitions for "the Knight of Al-Dahna" and provided 3 assists, cementing his place as a key man in the side.

For now, Radhi Al-Otaibi's future hangs in the balance, caught between Al-Ahli's desire to strengthen, Al-Ettifaq's insistence on their conditions, and the wait for a decisive move from the Al-Ahli board before the summer window slams shut.