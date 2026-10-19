The seventh round of the Joy Elite League Under-21s delivered plenty of excitement across nine encounters, with results ranging from hard-fought wins to high-scoring draws. Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Tadamon caught the eye going forward, and three players grabbed notable braces. Louai Al-Obaidi led the way, the Al-Hilal star steering his side to an emphatic victory over Al-Feiha.

Al-Ittihad top the standings with 19 points, unbeaten after six wins and one draw. Al-Ahli sit second on 15, with Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh level on 13 apiece. The chase stays tight among the leading pack, and the points remain close in the positions behind.

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Results of the seventh round: Al-Hilal with a hat-trick and Al-Ittihad continue their wins

Neom edged Al-Ettifaq 2-1. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, put in a commanding display to beat Al-Feiha three goals to nil, blending attacking bite with defensive solidity.

Goals flew in when Al-Ahli met Al-Tadamon, a 3-3 thriller that ranked among the most entertaining of the round. Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, a point apiece.

Elsewhere, Al-Jabalain saw off Al-Najma with a single unanswered goal. Both Al-Khaleej versus Al-Kholood and Al-Hazem versus Al-Qadsiah finished goalless.

Al-Riyadh drew 2-2 with Al-Faisaly, while Al-Ittihad beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 to reinforce their place at the summit on 19 points, still unbeaten after seven matches.

Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Tadamon: the strongest sides in attack

Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Tadamon shared top billing among the round's highest scorers, each netting three goals.

Al-Hilal turned their superiority into a clean-sheet win over Al-Feiha. The clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Tadamon, by contrast, served up an open attacking exchange that ended 3-3, both sides finding the net three times without either settling it.

Six teams kept clean sheets. Al-Hilal shut out Al-Feiha and Al-Jabalain blanked Al-Najma, while Al-Khaleej and Al-Kholood, plus Al-Hazem and Al-Qadsiah, cancelled each other out in their goalless encounters.

The results draw a clear line between the sides that imposed their attacking dominance and those that leaned on defensive organisation to come away with something.

Louai Al-Obaidi, star of the round: and three braces set the competition alight

Louai Al-Obaidi stole the spotlight in the Al-Hilal shirt, scoring a brace in the 3-0 win over Al-Feiha and emerging as one of the standout names of the seventh round.

His display underlined his attacking threat among the young talents in the Joy Elite League. He drove his side to a comfortable victory, pairing his goals with a clean sheet at the other end.

Al-Obaidi was not the only man to bag two in a single match. The round also brought a brace from Battal Al-Harthi for Al-Riyadh, while Ziyad Al-Shammari struck twice for Al-Tadamon in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Al-Ahli.

Three braces, then, bearing the signature of three players. It all points to the individual impact of these talents and their ability to change the course of a match.

All told, the seventh round combined important wins for the leading sides, draws packed with goals and standout individual brilliance from a clutch of young players.

Al-Ittihad continue to lead on 19 points, with Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh waiting to pounce in the rounds ahead. The spotlight stays on the talents beginning to make their names in one of Saudi football's most prominent age-group competitions.