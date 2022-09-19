Rooney vs Neville marred by racism allegations as MLS launch investigation into slur directed at Inter Miami star Lowe

- Fountas accused of using racist remark
WHAT HAPPENED? Said contest took place on Sunday, with D.C. player Taxi Fountas accused of directing a racial slur in the direction of Miami defender Damion Lowe. The incident occurred during the second-half, with both players being booked after exchanging words, and two former Manchester United team-mates are now waiting to discover what action will be taken by the relevant authorities.
WHAT THEY SAID: Neville told reporters: “It was a racist comment. It was unacceptable. A word was used. I think it's unacceptable in society. A word was used, I think, the worst word in the world. And that's it, really.”
Rooney said: “There was a complaint, which I'm sure will get investigated. Not much more I can say.”
Inter Miami and USMNT star DeAndre Yedlin added: “If nothing was done, we weren't going to continue. At the end of the day, it doesn't even feel like a win because of that incredibly dark moment. So now, we'll see what MLS does about it. My eyes will be on that a lot, to see what kind of action they take, because it's now up to them to take action and make a stand and show this not only has no place in the game but no place in society.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS released a statement in which they confirmed that an investigation would be opened. That read: “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously.”
WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami won the game 3-2 to keep their faint play-off hopes alive, but the contest was marred by another example of racist language surfacing in professional sport.