Rooney laughs off Ronaldo's 'jealous' accusation, admitting everyone but Messi envies the Portuguese star

Wayne Rooney has laughed off Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that the former England striker is jealous of the Manchester United star.

Rooney said this week that summer signing the 37-year-old has not worked out for United, despite him being their top scorer this season.

Ronaldo hit back by suggesting that his former team-mate may be "jealous" of him when he commented on an Instagram post from Rooney.

What has been said?

Rooney admitted that all current players should be jealous of Ronaldo, saying: "I saw that this morning.

"I'd say there's probably not a footballer on the planet who isn't jealous of Cristiano.

"The career he's had, the trophies he's won, the money he's earned… his six pack! Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano."

How has Ronaldo performed this season?

Ronaldo is leading the Old Trafford club's goal charts this season.

He has netted 12 times in 24 Premier League appearances for Ralf Rangnick's team and registered three assists.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, he fired in six goals in seven games in the Champions League before their elimination from the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

United are still pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League and sit three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the final spot that guarantees entry to the Champions League group stage next season.

Further reading