Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United legend, believes Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel was "very lucky" not to be sent off during his side's 2-1 win over Chelsea yesterday, Sunday, in the Premier League.

The former striker felt Gabriel should have walked just five minutes into the match, after the defender kicked Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the head.

Several Chelsea players raged over the incident, which left Martinez in severe pain and needing medical attention.

Chaos in the penalty area blocked referee Chris Kavanagh's view, and the video assistant referee did not suggest he review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Analysing the incident on the BBC programme "Match of the Day", Rooney said: "You don't notice it at first, but when you watch the replay and it's slowed down, you can see it better."

He added, as reported by the English newspaper "Metro": "Martinez was holding the ball, and Gabriel kicked him in the head, then raised his leg and jumped high. He was very lucky to stay on the pitch."

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