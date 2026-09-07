Wayne Rooney reckons Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel was "very lucky" to stay on the pitch during his side's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Manchester United legend felt Gabriel should have walked just five minutes in, after the defender kicked Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the head.

Several Chelsea players fumed over the challenge, which left Martinez in severe pain and needing medical attention.

Chaos in the penalty area blocked referee Chris Kavanagh's view, but VAR never sent him to the pitchside monitor.

Analysing the incident on the BBC's "Match of the Day", Rooney said: "You don't notice it at first glance, but when you watch the replay and it's slowed down you might see it better."

As quoted by English newspaper "Metro", he added: "Martinez was holding the ball, then Gabriel kicked him in the head, then he raised his leg and jumped up high. He was very lucky to stay on the pitch."

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