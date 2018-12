Ronaldo's Real family claims refuted by Solari as he talks up 'great and humble' club

The Portuguese claimed Juventus feels like "more of a family" than life in Madrid, but the Blancos boss has defended the humility of his squad

's squad remain humble after three consecutive triumphs, says head coach Santiago Solari.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended a record-breaking spell at the Santiago Bernabeu following the 3-1 Champions League final win over , spoke favourably of the spirit between his new team-mates this week and said the club felt like "more of a family".

Solari is charged with replicating predecessor Zinedine Zidane's success in Europe's top competition after replacing Julen Lopetegui on a permanent basis last month.

Madrid are already through to the knockout stages as group winners this time around, with a final round-robin game to come against on Wednesday.

"Humility is a great virtue and the Real Madrid squad is great and humble," Solari told his pre-match news conference.

"Cristiano is living history of Real Madrid and his feelings are his own.

"Madrid is great in all the values of the sport.

"We work very hard – the technical staff, the physios and the players. All of us."

Speaking alongside his boss, Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola added: "I have respect for Cristiano who is a legend he re in Madrid, but it is already a past.

"This is a family and I was surprised by the humility of these players [after joining from earlier this year] and the appetite they have."

Madrid lie fourth in , five points shy of leaders and head to Abu Dhabi to defend their Club World Cup title next weekend.

Article continues below

Asked about whether he would prioritise the Champions League over La Liga, Solari insisted his team will look to fight on all fronts.

"Those two and also the and the Club World Cup," he replied.

"We have to be alive in all of the competitions. I like them all and that's what we should aspire to."