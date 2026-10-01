The fallout from the crisis that erupted between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus has reached Portugal's social media accounts. The national team's official Instagram account shed thousands of followers within a few hours.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in Denmark on Wednesday evening, following the crisis sparked by Jesus's statements. The echoes of the dispute quickly moved to the digital world.

Portugal's Instagram account lost more than 400,000 followers in less than 24 hours since the crisis erupted.

Last night, as the row blew up, the team's official account held around 24,942,000 followers, according to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola". By this afternoon the number had dropped to around 24,500,000.

Among the comments that spread across social media, according to "A Bola", were: "We weren't following Portugal, we were following Cristiano Ronaldo", and "Now I no longer have to pretend I love Portugal thanks to Cristiano. He was the only good player in this team".

Ronaldo's sister reacts

These figures did not pass unnoticed by Elma Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister. She shared the data on the decline in the national team's follower count through the "Stories" feature on her Instagram account.

Elma attached pointed messages to the posts, writing: "Betrayal is a dish served cold... here the deed is done and here the price is paid. The way forward", or in the common sense, "as you judge, so you shall be judged".

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In another post, she said: "Here we are, the world turns in many cycles".

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Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, still tops the list of the most followed personalities on Instagram, with a total of 679 million followers.

Even so, the Portuguese star's own account has shed more than 500,000 followers over the last 15 days, coinciding with the recent developments surrounding his future with the Portugal national team.