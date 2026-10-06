The timing raises eyebrows. Cristiano Ronaldo chose to break his silence on the crisis with his national team coach Jorge Jesus, days after walking out of the Portugal camp amid a dispute between the pair. The striking part? Don's statement landed on the very same day Lionel Messi prepared to play his final match in an Argentina shirt against Benin, on a historic night at the Monumental.

That raises an intriguing question. Did the timing of Ronaldo's statement come by coincidence, or did Portugal's captain want to claim a slice of the spotlight on the day the world's eyes turned to his historic rival?

Ronaldo did not settle for a brief message this time. He gave his full account of what happened with Jesus, explaining there had been a prior agreement about how he would feature with the national team, and that he felt the coach had not honoured it. Matters escalated after he did not play against Norway, then learned he would not start the Denmark match, at which point he decided to leave the camp. The incident unfolded about a week ago and caused a wide stir in Portuguese and world football, before Ronaldo returned today to explain his position in detail and apologise for the manner of his departure.

Yet the timing remains the most intriguing part of the story. If Ronaldo only wanted to clarify the truth of what happened, why wait until today? The crisis of his departure began at the end of September. Portugal then settled their matches in the international break and secured qualification to the next round of the UEFA Nations League without their captain, their last fixtures having finished two days ago.

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

So Ronaldo had the chance to speak in recent days, yet he chose to wait until the sixth of October, a date that carries exceptional importance for Messi and Argentine football.

Here the comparison becomes hard to ignore. Messi is preparing to play his last match with Argentina, a clash against Benin, amid a huge celebration at the Monumental with a crowd reaching tens of thousands. His international career has spanned more than two decades, bringing two Copa America titles and a World Cup. Little wonder the event had been tipped for some time to dominate the footballing and media scene worldwide. So did Ronaldo want to share Messi's farewell night, even from afar, with a statement that pushed his name back to the forefront of the news on the same day?

Even more intriguing is this: the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has never been a mere contest between two great players. It stands as one of the most famous rivalries in modern football, forged over long years battling for the Ballon d'Or, European titles, records and collective glory. The pair became a permanent headline, a comparison between two generations and two different styles of play. Any event concerning one of them tends to reflect on the other, especially a historic moment such as the end of Messi's international career, at a time when Ronaldo has not yet settled a date for the end of his own journey with Portugal.

Nothing from Ronaldo directly suggests he deliberately chose this date to share the spotlight with Messi, so the matter stays within the realm of questions, not facts. Perhaps the Portuguese star felt the time had become right to reveal his account after Portugal's matches had ended and the crisis had calmed. And perhaps, at the same time, he did not want to leave the scene entirely to his historic rival on a night set to witness one of the biggest farewells in football.

One thing is certain. The timing gave the story another dimension and left the question hanging: was it merely a coincidence in a packed schedule, or did Ronaldo want to say, in his own indirect way, that Messi's night would not be entirely free of his presence?



