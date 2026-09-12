Ronaldo and Felix partnership adorns Al-Nassr's line-up against Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr have named their starting line-up for Saturday evening's clash with Al-Khaleej in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. Al-Alami will be chasing another win to strengthen their grip on the title race.

Joao Felix returns to the plans after missing last round's 2-1 win over Abha. The Portugal forward slots straight back into the front line alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and Senegal's Sadio Mane.

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All eyes fall on the Portuguese partnership between Ronaldo and Felix. Al-Nassr's fans are pinning high hopes on the duo to create danger and settle the clash against Al-Khaleej, especially with Mane alongside them to form a fearsome attacking triangle.

Bento starts in goal. The defensive line consists of Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez and Saad Al-Nasser.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari lines up in midfield alongside Angelo Gabriel and Sami Costa, tasked with giving the team balance and control over the play-making zone against Al-Khaleej.

Leading the attack are Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej with their sharpest weapons, Felix back after his absence in the previous round.

Three points would keep the pressure on at the top and extend Al-Nassr's run of positive results. The clash with Al-Khaleej offers a fresh test of whether the team can turn their attacking superiority into goals.

Felix's return matters. He has become one of the names fans most want to see alongside Ronaldo, and the club are keen to build an attacking understanding that gives the team extra solutions in the matches ahead.

Al-Nassr's line-up

Goalkeeper: Bento

Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Inigo Martinez - Saad Al-Nasser

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Angelo Gabriel - Sami Costa

Attack: Sadio Mane - Joao Felix - Cristiano Ronaldo