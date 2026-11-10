“Ronaldinho would have given him his crown”: Ibrahim Maza annoys Deniz Undav and impresses Lionel Messi

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Ibrahim Maza has become one of the Bundesliga's best footballers through a combination of pure talent and remarkable resilience. He has big dreams for the future.

"I feel good with the ball; we're good friends. It's a great feeling to have a ball at my feet. I try to be at one with the ball," Ibrahim Maza said recently in an RTL interview. Anyone who has seen him play would believe every word.

Days earlier, the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker had seemed to take on half the VfB side in the Bundesliga match against Stuttgart (2-4) on Halloween. His work in the tightest of spaces prompted DAZN commentator Jan Platte to reach for the loftiest of comparisons: "If Ronaldinho had been in the stadium, he would have come down and given him his crown. That was unbelievable."

From Berlin's informal football pitches to the big stage, Maza has kept that flair on the ball. It is one half of what makes him one of the Bundesliga's most exciting players, and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly rate the 20-year-old so highly that the Champions League winners want him at all costs.

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Ibrahim Maza: The hard-working artist

Technique, footballing class and a love of the ball alone do not explain what Maza can do at such a young age. He is a magician who fights for everything. "An artist who doesn't work isn't worth that much on the pitch," Maza himself says.

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That attitude has been essential to his rise and may stem from a warning by Hertha icon Pal Dardai, who once coached him in the capital club's under-16s. Dardai's message to Maza was clear: You have a gift from God, don't squander it!

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Dardai put it more bluntly: "'If you carry on being this lazy, you won't achieve anything at all,'" the Hungarian revealed he had warned Maza. The future Bundesliga star joined Hertha at the age of ten, but he was not always considered one of the brightest prospects in the Berlin club's youth ranks. "He didn't come into the under-17s as the sought-after top talent," Oliver Reiß, now Manchester City's under-21 coach and formerly Maza's coach in his second year at under-17 level at Hertha, recalled on the Denkfabrik Nachwuchsfußball podcast.

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Early in that under-17 year, however, Reiß and his then assistant coach Oliver Schröder spotted something different. "We noticed that he somehow did different things with the ball," Reiß said. Maza was not among the players he was certain to select for the most important matches, "but it was clear relatively early on that he had something special."

Maza's mentor highlights a crucial quality

In the first half of his under-17 year, Maza often started on the bench. Bence Dardai (now at VfL Wolfsburg) and Noel Aseko (now at Eintracht Frankfurt) drew considerably more attention in that team, and Maza became a regular only in the second half of the year. Alongside his enormous talent on the ball, Reiß saw another quality in the current Leverkusen player that was probably even more important to his development.

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"What we really liked about him was that he managed to combine being a good footballer with having that resilience. I had dozens of players who were incredibly good and, when they were in their flow, you thought: 'If he doesn't make it ...' But when things weren't going well, they just let the game happen to them," Reiß explained. Even against the greatest adversity, Maza was always "a long way from letting the game happen to him".

Ibrahim Maza suddenly becomes Hertha's much-hyped top talent after all

Maza fought back and showed a response whenever things went wrong. That blend of footballing ability and mental resilience has carried him this far. "I made my biggest step forward under him," the technically gifted player said in a 2024 interview on Hertha's website, stressing the importance of his time under mentor Reiß. The coach followed him into the under-19s, where Maza immediately became a regular and soon emerged as Hertha's much-hyped academy talent after all.

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Just over a year and a half after struggling to find his place in the under-17 team, Maza made his Bundesliga debut at 17 in April 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 0-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. Hertha's relegation shortly afterwards might have given him an earlier chance to establish himself in the second-division team, but a meniscus injury kept him out for a long time.

After fighting his way back and spending a year and a half as an established member of Hertha's senior squad, Maza took the next step in 2025, answering Leverkusen's call to the Bundesliga. Bayer paid €12 million for him and, still only 19 at the time, he faced the task of helping replace Florian Wirtz, who had left for Liverpool FC. That was a heavy expectation for a teenager, but Maza handles pressure with remarkable maturity.

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"I try never to let outside pressure get to me. Whether people say I have to do this now or should have done this or that," he told RTL. "I'm very aware myself of what I have to do on the pitch, and I already put a certain amount of pressure on myself, but it's still within healthy limits."

Ibrahim Maza and special recognition from Lionel Messi

His first year in Leverkusen showed how quickly he could settle, both on the pitch and mentally. After a short adjustment period, he became one of the key players in the Bundesliga and Champions League. His performances in 2025/26 also earned him a Kopa Trophy nomination. The award goes to the world's best under-21 player each year as part of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Lionel Messi, who has a vote for the Kopa Trophy, included Maza alongside Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in his top three.

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"To be chosen by Lionel Messi is, of course, a great honour. It gives you an extra dose of motivation when someone like Messi says you've got something," Maza said happily. Asked whether he wanted to win the Ballon d'Or one day, he replied: "That has always been a dream of mine."

Now in his second season with Leverkusen, Maza has become the defining figure in Bayer's midfield. He has already recorded eight goal contributions in 14 appearances so far (four goals, four assists). To fulfil his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or one day, he cannot stay in Leverkusen forever.

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His contract runs until 2030, but speculation about a transfer worth millions to one of Europe's biggest clubs is growing. Media reports have suggested for several weeks that PSG in particular are pursuing the midfield gem. The Parisians apparently rate Maza as highly as Messi does, and as Deniz Undav does.

Undav to Maza: "Go to Paris, mate"

"Go to Paris, mate, I don't want to play against you any more!" the VfB Stuttgart and Germany striker reportedly called out to Maza after the match against Leverkusen at the end of October, according to Bild. He later praised him on Sky: "In Maza, Leverkusen have an outstanding player. He opens up space and wins duels."

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Undav would surely welcome the chance to play alongside Maza. That will not happen at international level, though, even if Germany coach Jürgen Klopp selects the Stuttgart player again in future. Maza wore the DFB shirt from under-18 to under-20 level but chose Algeria just over two years ago.

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Born to an Algerian father and a Vietnamese mother, Maza grew up in Germany's capital, Berlin, with three very different cultures. He could have played for any of the three nations. "I love all three countries and, in the end, made my decision for various reasons, those are private," Maza said at the beginning of the year.

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Algeria instead of the DFB: Maza's plan works perfectly

Summer holidays and family visits to Algeria are likely to have played an emotional part, but sporting considerations also weighed heavily. Competition for his position in the Germany team is fierce, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala only two years older than him. Choosing Algeria also gave him the chance to take big steps much sooner. "I wanted to be able to play for a senior national team as early as possible and make as many appearances as possible for the national side as a professional," Maza told Bild.

In October 2024, a month and a half before his 19th birthday, he made his Algeria debut. He has since made 24 international appearances for the North Africans, fulfilling his plan to play an important role in a senior national team as early as possible. His first truly major performances in an Algeria shirt came around the turn of 2025 to 2026 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He was among Algeria's best players, and an Algerian outlet dubbed him "Mazadona" in a nod to Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

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Last summer, Maza was also a regular at the World Cup, where Switzerland knocked Algeria out in the round of 32 (0-2). In the group stage, he faced Messi's Argentina (0-3), among others, and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hit a hat-trick against the Algerians. Messi nevertheless seems to have seen something special in Maza.