Share Follow GOAL on Google

On the eve of his debut with Ravenna, his new football adventure at the age of 46, Ronaldinho was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport. Here is what the Gaucho said.

Advertisement

The spotlight falls on Ravenna-Forlì ahead of 46-year-old Ronaldinho's Serie C debut. Andrea Mandorlini must decide whether to start him in tomorrow's derby, which kicks off at 5.30pm. The Brazilian spoke to the Gazzetta.

“I scored my first goal in Italy in the Milan derby: maybe it will happen again... The important thing is to have a good day,” said the former AC Milan player and Ravenna shareholder. He will train with the team for the first time on Saturday before joining the pre-match training camp. Dida and Serginho will watch from the stands, alongside Fognini and Arrigo Cipriani, the grandfather of president Ignazio.

“Is all this a bit like being a child again? No, no (smiles, editor’s note), because I’m forty-six now, I’ve experienced everything, but this is still part of a dream that I want to live alongside these people and my friends at Ravenna, who are happy to be part of it all.”

“That goal against Inter in an AC Milan shirt was my first in Italy. It was special, and I certainly haven’t forgotten it, not least because practically every time I come back to Italy, people remind me of it. My time at AC Milan was wonderful in every way: the people who greeted me, the goals, the memories. Now I want to make the people of Ravenna happy because of the passion they have.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m happy. I’m happy because, after so long, I can return to the pitch. I like the idea of bringing joy to these new supporters of mine. I’ve come back because of our friendship with Ignazio Cipriani (the Ravenna president, editor’s note) and what we want for the future. Will I put on a show? I’m here to experience a particular, unique and special moment in my life, and I think that for the other players too, perhaps — or at least I hope — it will be a special day.”

Related Topics

Next matches RAV Serie C 11:30 FOR

“I started many years ago, and when I finished I looked back and realised: I had won everything. Now I have the opportunity to do something in football again. That makes me happy, and I want to give the supporters a good day too, experiencing the start of this wonderful adventure with joy. I just hope we can all have a good day together.”

“I consider myself fortunate if so many people see me as a positive figure, a role model. Am I missing my 300th career goal? Right now I’m not thinking about it... we’ll see.”

Advertisement

“AC Milan will always be a wonderful memory, however you look at it. A new Ronaldinho? I don’t like making comparisons. There are lots of young players I really like who can do well: just look at the Brazilians...”

“Endrick is good enough for Serie A, certainly. He’s a young man who can play anywhere in the world: he’s played in many leagues and done well, in France, Brazil and Spain. He’s very young and can play well, yes...”

Advertisement

“Ancelotti is the best manager in the world: I’m sure he’ll do great things. My best dribble? Coming back to play at 46...”

President Ignazio Cipriani added: “We had a crazy idea, full of imagination. For the future, the aim is to reach Serie A. I don’t know how many years it will take, but we could even dream of Europe, wearing the ‘R10’ logo, which will be our technical sponsor. The most beautiful and exciting thing was bringing a champion to play for the team you support, trying to give our whole city something to get excited about.”