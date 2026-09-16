Ronald Koeman mourning as his wife Bartina dies: "Goodbye beautiful woman"





Ronald Koeman suffers a tragic bereavement: his wife Bartina has died. She was 65 and had been living with breast cancer for a long time. The former Netherlands head coach announced it this morning with a brief message on social media: "With immense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to the wonderful woman, our dear mum and grandmother Bartina Koeman-Boddeveld".









Koeman had explained a year ago that Bartina had been receiving treatment since 2010, with the illness returning for the first time in 2023 and again in 2025. During the World Cup, the Netherlands manager spoke about the impact of the treatment on his wife and hoped to reach the final partly so she could join him in the USA for the last match.





Following the round-of-32 elimination by Morocco, Koeman said his decision to resign as head coach was also linked to his wife's health condition: "The last few years have made me understand once again that there are things more important than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes".





Condolences also arrived this morning from the Netherlands national team and Barcelona, the last two teams managed by the coach. "From FC Barcelona we want to send our most heartfelt condolences and all the affection of the Barcelona family to Ronald Koeman and his family for the loss of his wife, Bartina Koeman. May she rest in peace," wrote the Catalan club. "It is with sorrow that we have learned of the death of Bartina Koeman, the wife of our former head coach Ronald Koeman. We wish Ronald, their children, the family and their other loved ones much strength and courage in this great grief," the Netherlands national team wrote on X.



