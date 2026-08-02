Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will keep talking over a move for striker Julian Alvarez in the coming days, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist was speaking, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Sport", at the semi-finals of the Kings League World Cup in Milan, the competition founded by Gerard Pique. There he made no secret of his admiration for the former Barcelona star: "I have always been one of his biggest fans."

Which deal surprised him most this summer? Cucurella's switch to Real Madrid, Romano said.

Pressed on the best deal completed so far this summer, he went for Morgan Rogers' move to Chelsea. "Because he is a top-class player and he joined a perfect team for him," Romano explained.

The biggest scoop of his career drew a quick answer. "Tuchel's arrival at Bayern Munich, because no one expected it. Also, Cucurella's move to Real Madrid this summer was incredible."

Asked which star he would sign as a club president, Romano paused: "In football or in the Kings League? In the Kings League I would love to sign Gerard Pique, I have always been a big fan of Gerard and I would like to have him in my defensive line."

His pick from professional football went to a teenager. "Lamine Yamal, he is a unique player," Romano said.

Could Barcelona sign a new striker? "Yes, I think they will sign a striker in the end. At the moment they are waiting to see what happens with Julian Alvarez, but the intention is to bring in a striker."

Is Alvarez the preferred choice for that role? "They will try to sign him, that is certain. As for whether the deal can be closed or not, that depends on Atletico Madrid more than Barcelona, but the negotiations will continue between the two clubs," Romano explained.

How many WhatsApp messages does he get in a single day? "I don't know, a huge number. I have between 80 and 90 open conversations, so there is always something."