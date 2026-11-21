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Gian Piero Gasperini is enjoying his Roma side's form: they boast Serie A's best attack with 36 goals in their first 12 league matches, an average of three per game.

A 5-1 win away at Parma takes Roma to 30 points, two behind league leaders Lazio. Inter, on 28 points, are still to play away at Atalanta on Sunday evening.

After the match, Roma manager Gasperini told Dazn: "Did I do the little dance again as I left the pitch at the end? No, I just waved to the fans. I can’t keep my arms at my sides like a penguin (laughs, editor’s note)."

"I’m very happy, partly because there’s always a bit of uncertainty when several players leave for international duty during the league break. It was important to pick up where we left off. The wide margin doesn’t reflect how difficult this match was: it was much more evenly contested than the final score suggests."

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"You always have to set yourself higher targets, but this team are improving in every respect. We conceded a poor goal, and there was a risk we’d mentally succumb and concede an equaliser. Instead, we responded very strongly. Knowing we can score goals gives us confidence, so even when something goes wrong, we always believe we can put it behind us, move on and keep playing."

"Do I remember who the last player to score three hat-tricks in Serie A in the same year before Malen was? Milito or Gilardino at Genoa – actually, no: Ilicic at Atalanta. Great Josip! Malen had already shown his quality at big clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa. Perhaps I’ve just played him where he is at his best."

"How many centre-forwards in the world are better than him in his position? There are several great strikers around. We’re well served here in Serie A too, where some talented youngsters are also emerging. It’s extraordinary how well Malen fits with our team, who bring out the best in him."