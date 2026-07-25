Marcus Rashford's name has surfaced in talks between Roma and Manchester United, according to Italian press reports, with the two clubs negotiating over a move for French midfielder Manu Koné to Old Trafford.

La Gazzetta dello Sport list United among the frontrunners for Koné, who impressed for France at the 2026 World Cup. There's a catch. The club's hierarchy are unwilling to meet the 60 million euros Roma want for their man.

United officials keep pushing to drive the price down, the newspaper adds, and one idea now on the table is to hand Roma Rashford as part of the deal.

That looks far from straightforward. Rashford pockets a net annual salary of around 10 million euros, plus bonuses of up to 2.5 million euros, a package that would make him the highest-paid player in Serie A by some distance.

Roma would rather take Rashford on loan first than sign him permanently, the report suggests. Such an arrangement could leave Manchester United footing much of his wages, and that scenario looks unlikely for now.

Koné, meanwhile, could be moving on this summer. Roma are weighing up a sale to raise funds and stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play rules.

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