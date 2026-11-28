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Lorenzo Pirola was at the centre of the action in the first half of Olympiacos' match against Milan on Thursday, in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase.

In the 31st minute, as the Greek runners-up took the lead, the Italian defender forced an own goal from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who turned the ball into his own net after Pirola's header came back off the bar from a Gustavo Sá corner into the six-yard box.

Four minutes later, Pirola made a superb goal-line clearance, sliding in to block Alphadjo Cisse's shot at an empty net after Cisse beat the onrushing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to Ardon Jashari's through ball.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Pirola came close to doubling the lead, firing over the bar with his left foot from an excellent position after a low cross from Onyemaechi. Joao Silva had picked out Onyemaechi after a pass from Gelson Martins, who had won the ball in the attacking third.

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After the break, Portuguese forward Joao Silva made it 2-0 in the 49th minute from an assist by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, formerly of Bologna and Atalanta. In the 56th minute, Pirola could not stop Omari Hutchinson, who scored once and provided two assists in Milan's comeback, with goals from Alphadjo Cisse with a header in the 63rd minute and Christian Pulisic with a right-footed volley in the 71st. In the 95th minute, Diego Moreira scored on the counter-attack to seal a 4-2 win.

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Born in 2002, Pirola came through Inter's youth ranks, winning the Italian Under-17 title and the national Supercoppa with the club.

His honours also include the 2020 Serie A title, when Antonio Conte gave him his first and only appearance for Inter's first team on 16 July. He came off the bench for Antonio Candreva with 10 minutes of normal time remaining in a 4-0 away win over SPAL. Inter then loaned him to Monza in Serie B for two seasons.

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Pirola is under contract with Olympiacos until June 2028, having joined from Salernitana for €3 million in the summer 2024 transfer window. Since then, he has made 82 appearances, scoring one goal, providing one assist and receiving six yellow cards. In 2025, he completed the double, winning the Greek league and cup.

Pirola has represented Italy at every youth level from Under-15 to Under-21, scoring three goals in 26 appearances, but has never played for the senior national team. He is now waiting and hoping for a call-up from head coach Roberto Mancini.

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Tuttosport reports that Roma and Lazio are set for a transfer derby over Pirola. The defender misses Italy, so his representatives, led by Beppe Riso, have put talks with the Greek club over a possible contract renewal on hold.

His priority is a return to Serie A, most likely next summer, though it could happen as early as the winter transfer window that officially opens on 28 December. Several clubs have already begun exploring a move.

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Roma have monitored Pirola for some time. His attributes appear well suited to Gian Piero Gasperini's back three, where he could play either on the left or in the centre.

Lazio have also entered the race. In recent days, they have contacted agent Riso to explore a possible deal and appear very interested. The club would like to structure it as a loan with an option to buy. The strong relationship between Lazio's directors and the GR Sports agency could help secure another deal after those involving Davide Frattesi and Andrea Pinamonti that were completed in the summer.

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Pirola's twin brother, Carlo, plays as a goalkeeper for Arcellasco Città Di Erba in Lombardy's Eccellenza.