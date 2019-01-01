Rohr: Let us concentrate on Brazil and not my Nigeria future

The German has been rumoured to be on his way out of his Super Eagles role, so the media asked him about his future

coach Gernot Rohr has declined to comment on his future with the Super Eagles amid speculation he will quit his job after Sunday’s international friendly match against in Singapore.

Rohr is owed his September salary by the Nigeria Football Federation, sparking talk that he will leave his job after the Brazil match.

The resignation of Nigeria's women’s senior national team coach, Thomas Dennerby earlier this week, reportedly over unpaid wages, also fueled talk of Rohr taking the same route.

Rohr has refused to clear the air about his future.

“I cannot talk about my future now, let's concentrate on the Brazil game and not me,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

The German, who took over the Super Eagles job in 2016, has a contract running until June 2022.

Nigeria will kick off their 2021 (Afcon) qualifying campaign at home against Benin in November.

They are in Group L which also includes Lesotho and Sierra Leone.